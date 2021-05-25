Robyn K. Carter, 48, formerly of Chappaqua, passed away May 6 at her home in Ashland City, Tenn.

She was the daughter of Bruce and Susan Conley Kaplow of Tarrytown. From early childhood, Robyn and her family were passionately involved with horses and the American Quarter Horse industry. She achieved scores of youth and adult awards in her equine career: National Hi Point Youth and High Point Horse (Guns Flash Bull); the only youth owner/rider of a Super Horse (One for the Record), owner of two Super Horse titles (Itchin Easy); Amateur All-Around 1993 World Show (Itchin Easy) and breeder of world champions (On Record and Broker of Record).

Robyn was an agent with Kaplow Equine Insurance and a partner at JMC remodeling with her husband, John, in Tennessee.

She is survived by her beloved husband, John Carter; her father and mother-in-law, Mike and Charlene Carter; her mother, Susan; her brother, Evan (Mary Elizabeth); her aunt, Roni Puckhaber (William); uncles John (Charlotte) and Wesley Kaplow (Amy); her grandmother, Harriet Kaplow; her niece, Brianna; nephews Jak, Luke, Brady, Easton and Ty; and cousins John Conley (Karen), Christopher (Leslie), Kari Puckhaber Wojtowicz (Randy) and Seth and Ryan Kaplow.

This summer John and Robyn would have celebrated six years of marriage. Their relationship began as teenagers in the ‘80s at horse shows. After 20 years apart, their love was rekindled and they were married Aug. 8, 2015, in Chappaqua.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the NSBA Crisis Horse Trainers Fund would be her wish. For more information, visit www.NSBA.com.