Robert Spring

Lake Carmel resident Robert (Bob) Joseph Spring passed away on Apr. 27. He was 87.

A loving husband and father, he was born July 3, 1932, to John and Alice (Frank) Spring. He was an iconic figure in the art casting industry, leading his family-owned company Modern Art Foundry. He worked with legendary artists including Jacques Lipchitz and Louise Bourgeois, and cast internationally recognized classics such as “Alice in Wonderland” in New York City’s Central Park.

Spring will be greatly missed by his wife of 67 years, Betty; his five children, Chris, Mary Jo, David, Laura and Jeffrey; their spouses; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. His sister, Alice, also survives him, as well as many nieces, nephews and other family members. He is predeceased by his parents and brother.