Robert Spatta

Robert J. Spatta of Croton-on-Hudson and formally of Yonkers passed away on Feb. 14. He was 76.

Bobby was born Sept. 2, 1944, in Yonkers to John and Clara Spatta. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. On Nov. 13, 1971, he married Virginia (Ginny) Cerrato.

He worked for the Westchester County Department of Environmental Facilities for more than 35 years. He was a life active member of the Croton Fire Department, member of the Ossining Volunteer Fire Department and honorary member of the Mohegan Fire District. Bobby was a member of the Lakers Social and Athletic Club of Yonkers. He enjoyed family vacations and spending Sunday dinners with all of his children and grandchildren.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Ginny; children Kristie (Doug) Oles, Dan (Rina), and John (Cynthia); grandchildren Lanie, Vinny, Dan, Dominic, Antonio, Sebastian, Salvatore, Sergio and Stella; and sisters Virginia Pecora and Karen Karam. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Warren.