Robert Schork, Examiner Digital Editor, Dies at 51

Robert Schork, Examiner Media’s masterful digital editor, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday at the age of 51.

While the cause of his untimely death remains unknown, his departure has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him. Robert’s presence delivered light and joy to the lives of his family, friends and the community he served.

Born on Feb. 21, 1972, Robert was a towering figure, both in stature and in the warmth he exuded toward his loved ones. Standing at an impressive 6-foot-7, his heart matched his physical stature, overflowing with love for his family and friends. Robert’s passions were wide and diverse – cats, Iceland and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, to name just a few.

He was a dedicated family member, a reliable wingman and a partner in adventure, accompanying his loved ones through every season of life. Robert’s impeccable style was a testament to his character, as he was often seen donning a coat and tie, embodying a refined and sophisticated demeanor.

Robert’s eclectic journey through life was marked by a long list of achievements and noteworthy experiences. In his early years, he pursued his passion for acting and appeared in the cable TV show “General High School.” His thirst for knowledge led him to attend Bard College at Simon’s Rock at the age of 16, displaying his intellectual prowess. Later, he furthered his education at the New School for Social Research, broadening his understanding of the world.

With an adventurous spirit, Robert traveled the globe, leaving an indelible mark wherever he went. He tended bar during his time at Bosphorus University in Istanbul and indulged in the vibrant nightlife of Iceland. Notably, he even rode the legendary Concorde through the utilization of frequent flyer miles, embodying his zest for life.

Alongside his worldly experiences, Robert possessed exceptional writing skills and a sharp wit, earning him the position of editor for multiple publications, including Westchester Magazine. His love for “General Hospital” led him to realize his dream of interviewing soap and reality stars, including a memorable encounter with Donald Trump.

Robert also had the privilege of working the red carpet at the Emmys, engaging in conversations with prominent figures such as Susan Lucci and Arianna Huffington. Moreover, his ghostwriting abilities contributed to the success of several best-selling books.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Robert remained deeply connected to his community. He had served as the president of his Yonkers condo board, taking pride in ensuring the well-being of his neighbors. In his spare time, he selflessly dedicated himself to the role of Auxiliary Police sergeant at the 10th Precinct in New York City, exemplifying his commitment to public service.

Robert’s infectious charisma and clever sense of humor made him widely adored, with one exception being the moviegoers who found themselves seated behind his tall frame. As a consummate host, his vibrant spirit and genuine laughter enlivened every gathering. His presence was a force of nature, spreading joy and happiness wherever he went.

Robert’s memory will be cherished by his loving sister, Dollyne Schork Bohn, who is devastated by his sudden departure, along with the rest of his family and friends from his native Pennsylvania. The family requests prayers and support during this difficult time, including Robert’s cousin Valerie, who shared many treasured moments with him until the very end.

Robert’s life journey came to a close on May 20, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter and boundless energy. While mourning his loss, Robert’s loved ones also want the world to celebrate the remarkable life he lived, making his spirit and memory immortal.

Robert’s family is asking those mourning his loss to consider donating in his name to UC Davis Veterinary Medicine or any reputable cat rescue organization or animal shelter.