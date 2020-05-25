Robert Rodino

Robert L. (Roe) Rodino, 76, of Buchanan, passed away on May 17 at the Tarrytown Hall Care Center in Tarrytown.

Born in Peekskill on Feb. 7, 1944, Rodino was the son of the late Salvatore and Geneva (DiPietro) Rodino. He was a 1962 graduate of Peekskill High School. He was retired from the Laborers Local 235 in Elmsford.

Rodino had a passion for collecting autographs and sports memorabilia since he was a child. He was a lifetime Yankee and Mickey Mantle fan. He also was an avid golfer.

On July 1, 1989, Rodino married Jerralyn Clothier. In addition to his wife, Rodino is survived by his son, Robert L. Rodino Jr., of Georgia and his daughter, Nikki Cowart (Chris), of Monroe, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Christina Woods, Kayla Darby, Anthony Rodino, Hayley Cowart, Jake Cowart and Evan Cowart; and four great-grandchildren. His only brother, Ronald Rodino (Betsy), survives in Fuquay Varina, N.C. and he was uncle to several nieces and nephews as well.