Robert DiAntonio, 77, of Somers, New York, passed away on August 1, 2020, after a long battle with lung cancer.

Robert was born in 1942 in Bronx, New York to Samuel and Margaret DiAntonio. He grew up in Yonkers, New York and graduated from Commerce High School.

He served in the United States Air Force as a fireman in Spokane, Washington, from 1961-1965.

He worked as a technician for Pitney Bowes for over 30 years. Shortly after, he became a school bus driver for the Somers School District for the next 20 years, where he made lasting relationships with many wonderful co-workers who quickly became friends.

In 1967, Robert married his beloved wife and best friend, Barbara, at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Mount Vernon, New York.

On most days, Robert could be found in his favorite place, his garden. He loved to spoil his family and friends with countless vegetables. Robert was also a true handyman who could fix anything. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also volunteered as a coach in baseball and basketball for youth sports in the Town of Somers.

Robert was a man of few words but he always had a smile on his face that could light up a room. He was kind, caring and had a heart of gold. Robert was a loving husband, father, brother, co-worker and friend.

He is survived by his wife Barbara of 53 years, son Robert, brother Samuel (Linda) DiAntonio of Cumming, Georgia, sister Dale (Ernie) Robinson of Keller, Texas and sister-in-law Anne DiAntonio of Wappingers Falls, New York. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Leonard DiAntonio.

Calling hours are on Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., at Clark Funeral Home in Yorktown Heights. The funeral is Thursday, Aug. 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Yorktown Heights. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association (lung.org) in his name.