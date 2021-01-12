Robert Crawley

Robert “Bob” J. Crawley, 85, of Ossining passed away on Jan. 7. He was 85.

Crawley was born on Dec. 14, 1935, to Edward and Amelia Crawley. He was a graduate of Ossining High School.

Bob was a local businessman, owner of Crawley’s Grocery, Campwoods Deli and Roosevelt Deli. He was a lifetime member of the Ossining Fire Department where he served for 58 years with Holla Hose. There, he was ex-captain and served on numerous committees. In addition, he had been president of the Ossining Rotary Club, Exalted Ruler of the Elks #1486 and a member of the St. Augustine Golden Eagles.

Crawley is survived by his daughters, Debbie (Mike) Cafarelli, Kathy (George) Lawrence and Kelly (Chris) Lovell; seven grandchildren, Amie (Richard) Berry, Nicholas (Jenn) Cafarelli, Zachary Cafarelli, Rachel (Alex) Bateman, Ryan and Brendan Lawrence and Christopher Lovell; two great-granddaughters, Audrey and Evelyn Berry; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by two sisters, Doris Smith and Judy Crawley.

He was predeceased by his sister, Jean Lippert, and his brother, Leroy Crawley.