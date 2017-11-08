The Examiner News

Roach Makes Significant Win in White Plains, Dems Keep Control of Council

As general election night closed Tuesday, White Plains saw results mirroring almost exactly what happened on primary night in September. Incumbent Mayor Tom Roach, a Democrat, achieved a significant win with 8,608 votes (72%) to Democratic Party primary challenger and general election candidate on the Republican Party line Milagros Lecuona with 3,353 votes (28%), according to the unofficial tally by the Westchester Board of Elections.

Incumbent Councilman John Kirkpatrick took 22% of the Common Council votes with 7,123; Justin Brasch won a seat with 6,923 votes at 21%; and incumbent Councilman John Martin took 21% with 6,841 votes.

Challengers Alan Goldman, Republican, took 11% with 3,685 votes; Andrew Custodio, Republican, took 9% with 2,850 votes; Cass Cibelli, Republican took 8% with 2,570 Votes; Michael Kraver, Working Families Party took 6% with 1,953 votes; and although he had stepped away from the race Saad Siddiqui earned 911 votes on the Working Families Party line.

