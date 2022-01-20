Roach, HSS Westchester Unveil New Scoreboard at Ebersole Rink

White Plains Mayor Tom Roach and representatives from the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) Westchester unveiled a new hockey scoreboard at the Ebersole Ice Rink at Delfino Park last Thursday.

The scoreboard, which was unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony, was put to use right away for a White Plains High School hockey match against North Rockland, where the Tigers came out on top 3-2.

“I’d like to thank the Hospital for Special Surgery for this generous contribution,” Roach said. “Ebersole Rink is one of our most popular and heavily utilized community facilities, and the new scoreboard will improve visitor and team experience at the Rink for years to come.”

A generous donation from HSS Westchester made the acquisition of the new scoreboard possible. The scoreboard, which is 12 by eight feet, has a black background and 18-inch, high-quality red LED digits that are controlled remotely.

“When you welcomed us in 2017 when we opened our facility, what we wanted to do was to bring world-class orthopedic care to White Plains and to the Westchester community but also be a part of the community,” said Dr. Warren Young, Co-Medical Director of HSS Westchester. “You’ve welcomed us with open arms and we’re so happy to be able to give back.”

With the new scoreboard, Ebersole Ice Rink will continue to host hockey games at tournaments for the White Plains Plainsmen and serve as the home rink for the White Plains High School and Archbishop Stepinac hockey teams.

“Our previous scoreboard lasted over 20 years but had seen its best days.” Wayne Bass, Commissioner of Recreation and Parks, said. “We hope to have this one for 20+ years as well.”

Members of the public can get a glimpse of the new scoreboard at public skating on Friday, Saturday and Sunday each week.