Richard Mangiaracina

Richard Colagero Mangiaracina, an Ossining resident, died Sept. 15. He was 68.

Mangiaracina was born in Brooklyn to Joseph and Marie (Valenti) Mangiaracina on Oct. 15, 1951, and spent most of his favorite years there with his immediate and very large extended family. He lovingly cared for his parents until they passed in their mid-90s.

Mangiaracina attended Brooklyn College and LIU, but mostly was a highly self-educated man who could challenge any “Jeopardy!” champion. He worked for many years at Publicitas advertising in his beloved New York City. Most recently he enjoyed working at Mini Storage Center in Ossining.

His was of the kindest of hearts, a very gentle and caring person who always put others’ feelings and needs before his own. He was an avid reader of many subjects, a philosopher and a truly gifted self-taught musician. Guitar was one of his favorite instruments. Mangiaracina volunteered at the food pantry and the Friends of the Library in Ossining for many years and found great comfort in helping others. A true humanitarian and mentor to so many.

He was predeceased by his parents and siblings Anthony, Joseph, Maria and Jerry. He leaves behind many adoring nephews and nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces, one great-great-nephew and a large family of well-bonded cousins.