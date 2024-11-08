Ribbon Cutting Held for New Playground Surface in Town of Ossining

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Nov. 1 for a refurbished children’s playground at Ryder Park in the Town of Ossining.

The improvements made to the children’s playground feature a new set of ADA-accessible playground equipment modules and a new surface of poured-in-place rubber surfacing, which is much safer than the playground’s previous woodchip surface.

This project was made possible through two State Senate grants, one for $75,000 for the new surfacing, which Senator Pete Harckham (D/Ossining) secured, and one for the new playground equipment, secured by former State Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick in 2022, when he represented Ossining.

“This new surface at Ryder Park will provide children of all abilities and backgrounds with a safer environment to play and enjoy,” Harckham said. “I am proud to partner with my former colleague Elijah Reichlin-Melnick in supporting our municipalities, as they enhance their parks and playgrounds to improve recreational spaces while alleviating the financial burden on local taxpayers.”

Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg (D/Ossining), , who was Ossining Town Supervisor when the project was initiated, said, “It is such a pleasure to see this project come to fruition. Having safe, accessible playgrounds improves quality of life for families in so many ways. Upgrading this much-loved park in this way will not only make it more accessible, but will also reduce annual maintenance costs for Town taxpayers.”

Ryder Park is one of the largest parks in Ossining, offering three baseball / softball diamonds, tennis courts, an enclosed dog park, a basketball court, and a pavilion with picnic tables and grills. It is an inclusive space for individuals and families of all ages and backgrounds.

“We are thrilled to have this new larger playground at Ryder Park with areas for all ages and abilities. The new ADA recommended poured in place rubber surfacing helps with accessibility and the added musical components are enjoyed by all ages.” said Ossining Town Supervisor Elizabeth Feldman.