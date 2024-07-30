Restoration Project Planned at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

Historic Hudson Valley officials, supporters and elected representatives joined together Monday morning to kick-off a multi-year restoration project at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson.

The focus of the project, which is slated to be completed in 2026, will be on the National Historic Landmark’s entrance and Long Walk, an 800-foot brick walkway created during the 36-acre’s 1950s restoration.

“This is a tremendous project and an economic investment in Westchester County,” said Westchester County Deputy Executive Ken Jenkins.

Van Cortlandt Manor is home of the popular Jack O’Lantern Blaze, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Historic Hudson Valley President Waddell Stillman said the Blaze has made Van Cortlandt Manor the organization’s most visited site.

The restoration work will improve vehicular and pedestrian safety; upgrade infrastructure related to visitor accessibility and comfort; enhance drainage and stormwater management; and replant trees and shrubs.

In addition, the improvements will help Historic Hudson Valley provide public and educational programs on site.

“Celebrating history is really incredible,” said State Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg (D/Ossining). “It’s incredible that we have the opportunity to do it at these historic sites.”

To date, the project has received $2.2 million from the Federal Highway Administration through the New York State Department of Transportation, $600,000 from an Empire State Development grant, and $225,000 from Levenberg and State Senator Pete Harckham (D/Armonk).

Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado and Dr. Marsha Gordon, co-chair of the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council, also spoke at the July 29 event,