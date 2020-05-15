Restless Community Shows Spirit at Bedford Schools Car Parade

With schools closed, the Bedford Central car parade set out to remind district residents that community spirit remained strong despite COVID-19 and all of its implications.

There were miles of smiles at the BCSD Car Parade this past Tuesday, as three groups of district teachers and administrators drove the Mount Kisco, Bedford and Pound Ridge parade routes in their decorated cars as throngs of socially distanced onlookers cheered them on. Hundreds of colorfully-decorated cars dotted the parade route, as district staff honked their horns to celebrate.

Local police helped enforce social distancing guidelines during the events, and accompanied the long line of cars to each destination.

For brothers Joseph and Nicco Racanelli, the parade was a chance to see their peers after months of remote learning.

“I’m so happy I get to see my friends again. It’s nice to see people and talk to them,” said Joseph, a student at Fox Lane Middle School. Nicco echoed his brother’s sentiments. “It’s great to see my friends, because I haven’t been with them in a while,” he said.

The brothers had decked out their family’s pickup truck with balloons, streamers and Fox Lane colors and logos. They also showed their spirit by wearing FLMS apparel, as did many other attendees. Some in the Fox Lane community had even dressed up in fox costumes and pajamas to display their spirit.

Fox Lane High School principal Dr. Brett Miller was pleased with how the parades had turned out.

“I think it’s a beautiful day, we definitely lucked out with the weather,” remarked Miller. “This is a time for BCSD to get together and say hello to the community. We thank them for all their support.”

High school English teacher Paul Cullagh attended the Pound Ridge and Mount Kisco parades with his family.

“The Car Parade is a positive way to get out in the community,” Cullagh said while preparing his car for the Mount Kisco leg of the parade. “It’s a chance for people to get together while socially distancing, and to let the students know we’re thinking about them.”

Onlookers of all ages watched as cars rolled by their residences, greeting spectators in the biggest community events since the quarantine had begun.

Students also displayed heartfelt messages on the sidewalk, such as “we miss our MKES teachers,” and “stay strong BCSD.”

Sheri Brown, a Mount Kisco Elementary School art teacher, was excited to see so many of her students come out for the car parade.

“I was so excited,” she said. “Today showed that we all miss everybody so much. It was unbelievable to be together for the first time in two months.”