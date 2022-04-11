Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Resignations From Chappaqua Library Board Shrouded in Mystery

Martin Wilbur 239 Views 1 min read

There was no explanation of what may have triggered the sudden resignations of two Chappaqua Library Board of Trustees members last week.

The names of two members of the five-member board, Vice President Lane Shea and Trustee Nishat Hydari, disappeared from the board’s website page by last Tuesday.

Board President Elizabeth Haymson said Monday morning that at a special meeting that has been called for Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m., the board will officially be accepting the resignations of the two board members. She did not provide a reason why the resignations occurred.

The Examiner was able to reach Shea last Friday but she refused to comment regarding her decision to leave the board.

The library board held a special meeting last Tuesday morning, which lasted about four minutes before it adjourned into executive session.

In addition to one seat that is up for election this year carrying a full five-year term, there will now be an election for the unexpired term of the two vacant seats, one of which ends on June 30, 2024, while the term for the other seat expires a year later.

Residents of the Chappaqua School District who may be interested in running for the board have until next Monday, Apr. 18 at 5 p.m. to submit a petition to the district clerk’s office to get on the ballot for the May 17 election. It is the same day as the Board of Education election and school budget vote.

The candidates elected to the unexpired terms would likely take over by the day following the election.

This article has been updated since its original posting earlier today.

