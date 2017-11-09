Resignation of Brewster Administrator Prompts Questions

“This school district has been broken for a long time and it’s a shame that we have back-to-back incidents that have to come out like this and we as taxpayers want to know what is the truth behind the assistant principle’s forced retirement,” parent Marion Hamm said. “We don’t want more negative light in our schools, but it’s happening and nobody seems to tell the truth, nobody wants to say the truth.” While Jambor stressed that the students’ welfare is always a priority, he added that nothing could be said to reduce the fear and speculation running wild within the community.

“We are not at odds with you, we are trying to uphold the dignity of due process and not run the risk of doing something dumb that could cause us more grief,” Jambor said. The following day, the district issued a note to the community repeating the retirement of Stacks isn’t connected to the Vlangas arrest and “is in no way connected to any issue regarding the safety or welfare of children.” The note also revealed Stack’s retirement date will be June 30, 2018 even though his agreement to retire begins right away. He will be taking sick leave until Jan 1 and from Jan 1 to June 30, he will receive paid leave from the district, according to the note. “It was determined by the Board that the terms of the separation agreement served the District’s bet interest,” the note stated. With Vlangas’ arrest making parents question district methods, Jambor assured parents the board would be re-evaluating the staff, stating how nothing can be taken for granted moving forward. He also added that the school cameras have been instrumental in uncovering information. Vlangas was transferred into the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff ’s Office from Connecticut authorities last week and was arraigned by Carmel Justice Court where he was remanded to county jail in lieu of $150,000 cash bail or $250,000 bail bond. He is facing rape charges.