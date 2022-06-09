Residents Support $3.2M Mahopac Public Library Bond

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Residents in the Mahopac School District approved a $3.2 bond Tuesday to make necessary improvements to the Mahopac Public Library.

The bond passed 372-164. The library’s annual budget was also approved 373-160. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Costello and Joe Montuori were reelected to the library’s Board of Trustees and Nancy DiMaggio was elected for the first time.

The funding from the bond will be used to upgrade the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and enhance air sealing and insulation to improve the library’s energy efficiency.

The library’s Board of Trustees has stated their will be no tax increase due to the bond since the original construction bond for the 19-year-old building was paid off last year. The Board of Trustees is also actively seeking local, state and federal funding.