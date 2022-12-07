Residents Remain Unhappy with Cortlandt MOD Projects

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Residents who live in the neighborhood near New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital on Route 202 in Cortlandt had their chance last week to speak out on different alternatives for two projects in the proposed Medical Oriented District (MOD).

A sparse crowd turned out at Linda Puglisi Town Hall Nov. 29 at a special Town Board meeting with

representatives for Evergreen Manor and Gyrodyne in attendance.

Evergreen Manor, headed by local developer Val Santucci, took the brunt of the criticism from residents who maintained it was too dense and did not comply with the spirit of the MOD, a new zoning district that the Town Board is considering establishing.

One concept unveiled for three parcels totaling 28 acres for Evergreen Manor was 114 assisted living units, 90 townhouses (75 two-bedroom, 15 three-bedroom), 100 rental apartments (70 two-bedroom, 30 one-bedroom) and 7,000 square feet of retail.

A second concept eliminated rental apartments, had the same amount of retail space, 120 assisted living units and 130 townhouses.

“From day one this was not a medical district. It was much more,” Evergreen attorney David Steinmetz said. “The Santucci’s have tried time and time again to be responsive to what the town is looking to see across from the hospital.”

Jim Cassidy, a resident of Buttonwood Road, said the townhouses would create a lot of traffic in the area and questioned why the Evergreen project didn’t contain more medical-related components.

“I don’t see much medical in the district that you describe,” Cassidy remarked.

Susan Doria, a resident of Ridge Road, concurred, saying, “I didn’t buy up here so we could be looking at a White Plains.”

Birchwood Lane resident Miriam Weinberger contended town officials were using the assisted living portion of Evergreen’s project “as an excuse” to allow the MOD. She directed some of her criticism at Cortlandt Supervisor Dr. Richard Becker, who at the start of the meeting spoke fondly about growing up on the property.

“If you care so much about Evergreen, how can you allow this to happen? This should really bother you,” she said. “Do you care? The loss of green space will seriously affect our lives.”

Becker took offense with some of Weinberger’s remarks.

“To say that we are uncaring is just so disingenuous. It’s so unfair,” Becker said. “We are keeping an open mind. It’s an evolving process. There’s still many, many steps ahead of us. Nothing is carved in stone.”

Meanwhile, the Gyrodyne’s project, which originally featured 184,600 square feet of medical office with 4,000 square feet of café/commercial space to service the employees and visitors of the medical office buildings and 593 structured parking spaces, has been reduced.

Gyrodyne is now looking at a 154,000-square-foot building, built in two phases.

“The design we have before you is intended to make this project viable,” said Gyrodyne representative Taylor Palmer.

The proposed development would replace the existing 30,000 square feet of existing medical offices.

“I’m pleased to see you have listened to the concerns of the people on Buttonwood,” Becker said. “I think that’s a good step.”

Before either project could be considered, the Town Board would have to officially establish the MOD,

which has been reduced from approximately 105 acres and 34 parcels to 69 acres and 13 parcels in recently filed FGEIS/FEIS documents.

The Town Board will be accepting written comments on both projects through Dec. 31.