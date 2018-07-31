Residents Blast Southeast Logistics Center Plan

By Neal Rentz

A proposal to construct a large logistics center off Route 312 was nearly unanimously criticized by residents during the July 23 Southeast Planning Board meeting.

Northeast Interstate Logistics is seeking town board and planning board approvals for its proposed 1.1 million square foot center on a roughly 328-acre site.

The project, which would essentially be a distribution center, located between Route 312 and Pugsley Road, needs the town board to include the use of a logistics center into the zoning code that the zoning code doesn’t currently address. There would be four buildings on the land once it’s developed with the closest warehouse 950 feet from Route 312.

Dan Richmond, an attorney representing the developer, Putnam Seabury, said during last week’s planning board hearing his client has received town approvals for a mixed used developer on the property, which would include the construction of 143 homes. The developer has the right to create the mixed-use development through 2020, he noted.