Residents Blast Southeast Logistics Center Plan

By Neal Rentz
A proposal to construct a large logistics center off Route 312 was nearly unanimously criticized by residents during the July 23 Southeast Planning Board meeting.
Northeast Interstate Logistics is seeking town board and planning board approvals for its proposed 1.1 million square foot center on a roughly 328-acre site.
The project, which would essentially be a distribution center, located between Route 312 and Pugsley Road, needs the town board to include the use of a logistics center into the zoning code that the zoning code doesn’t currently address. There would be four buildings on the land once it’s developed with the closest warehouse 950 feet from Route 312.
Dan Richmond, an attorney representing the developer, Putnam Seabury, said during last week’s planning board hearing his client has received town approvals for a mixed used developer on the property, which would include the construction of 143 homes. The developer has the right to create the mixed-use development through 2020, he noted.
Barrett Road would need to be privatized and the town would need to send a letter to the state department of transportation requesting Puglsey Road be an access highway support, Richmond said.
Richmond said the project would result in 818 jobs during the construction phase and 900 jobs during the operation of the facility. Once the center is in full operation, it would result in $90 million a year in economic input, Richmond claimed, while not resulting in any school children or major water demands. There would be about $2 million of new taxes generated over 10 years if the project were to come to fruition, Richmond said, including if Northeast Interstate Logistics received tax benefits from the Industrial Development Agency.
“We have very low demand on municipal services,” Richmond said.
More than 80 percent of the parcel, 264 acres, would remain open space, Richmond said.
To accommodate site related traffic, Rich Pearson of JMC Site Development Consultants said the town could mitigate it by creating a roundabout at Route 312 and Puglsey Road. Other signal and lane use improvements at the Interstate 84 ramps, he said.
Planning board chairman Tom LaPerch said the popery was going to be developed in some form. “Something is coming there at some point,” he said.
But town residents overwhelmingly said they opposed the project at last week’s public hearing.
Resident Paul Kenny said one of his concerns with the project would be truck traffic that would go through the area. More than 500 truck trips could be made daily to the proposed facility, he said.
Kenny also said he was also concerned about potential pollution of local well water.
Resident Susan Newman said she moved to Putnam County in 1979 for its natural beauty and the project would threaten that. Newman told the planning board, “I urge you stop any further approvals on this project,” she said.
Newman said the proposed development would have trucks regularly traveling down Route 312. Driving near trucks was a reason why, “I left New York City,” she said.
Any property tax benefits to the areas and school district many years to realize, Newman said, adding property owners would only see a small reduction in their taxes.
If the proposal is approved it “may force me and my family to seek another community in which to live,” Newman said.
Another resident, Samantha Jacobs, said she was concerned about what items would be stored at the site. “What are non-hazardous goods,” she asked. There was no reply from the developer’s representatives.
Though the overwhelming majority of speakers opposed the project, two speakers expressed their support. “This is a good use for the property,” resident Marilyn Miller said. Neighboring residents would be “against anything going in,” she said.” One of the positive aspects of the project would be that 80 percent of the land would be preserved as open space, she said. Having homes built on the property would generate additional school children and traffic, she said.
Another project supporter at last week’s public hearing was Brian Gates, senior vice president of the Hudson Valley Economic Development Corporation, based in Goshen. The project would generate jobs for Putnam County and be positive for the area, he said. The center would be used by Internet companies, Gates said. “E-commerce is here to stay,” he said.
Despite calls from several residents to keep the oral portion of the public hearing open for another meeting, the planning board voted 5-2 to close the oral public hearing with members David Rush and Daniel Armstrong voting “no.”
Written comments on the project will be accepted through Aug. 31.
The planning board has a scheduled a meeting to discuss the proposal among itself on Aug. 27.