Residents Across Region Widely Bothered by Cuomo Bridge Name

An online petition to abandon the namesake of the Mario Cuomo Bridge in the Lower Hudson Valley continued to pick up steam last week with more than 101,000 people signing it.

The petition states that the new bridge, recently opened after years of construction, should be named the Tappan Zee, which was the title of the old bridge for decades. The New York State Legislature, at the behest of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (Mario’s son), approved the new name in summer 2017 once construction was completed.

Mario Cuomo was governor for three terms in New York and was widely considered a progressive icon, but his name on the bridge has caused quite a stir. Residents in the region have argued the Cuomo Bridge doesn’t mesh with the Hudson Valley since Cuomo was a Queens native and has no strong connection to the region. Many believe the Tappan Zee is the more traditional choice.

Similarly to the rest of the region, residents and state office holders in Putnam were passionate about what the new bridge should actually be named when reached by The Putnam Examiner.

Putnam Valley resident, Michael Bennett, said he grew up with the Tappan Zee Bridge and even though former governor Malcolm Wilson’s name was later added, it was still known as the Tappan Zee.