Rescheduled Frosty Parade Canceled for Saturday

Armonk’s Frosty Parade wasn’t meant to be this year.

North Castle officials and organizers decided mid-week that the rescheduled parade through the downtown on Saturday would be canceled this year after the weather forecast called for a second significant rainstorm in less than a week.

The originally scheduled parade, traditionally held on the Sunday after Thanksgiving along with the other Frosty Day activities and the tree lighting at dusk at Wampus Brook Park, was called off last Sunday. Some of the activities were held, particularly the ones held indoors. The rain mostly held off through the first half of the afternoon.

Despite the cancellation, Saturday’s tree lighting will take place at the park even if it does rain. It is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

The cancellation marks the third time in the past four years there has been no Frosty Parade. In 2019, a snowfall, which caused numerous accidents in town, forced local officials to call off the parade during Frosty Day. Then the pandemic forced cancellation of the entire event the next year.