Republican Debt Ceiling Bill Would Have Severe Negative Consequences

I am very disappointed that Rep. Mike Lawler supported the Republicans’ debt ceiling bill. He has said that he would be bipartisan, but this bill was the opposite of bipartisan. The cap on discretionary spending would effectively cut spending for almost all departments.

I teach at Westchester Community College, and for my students this would be a major hurdle. Cutting federal funding for the college, like our Title III grant, would increase their fees and/or cut essential programs. Cutting federal student aid would exacerbate this problem. Most of my students would have to work even more hours in paid employment to support themselves, preventing them from spending enough time on their studies.

Did Rep. Lawler think about the damage done to his constituents when he was voting for this bill?

Rowan Lindley

Cortlandt Manor