Republican Announces Early Run Against Rep. Maloney

Starting her campaign a year earlier that most candidates do, Chele Farley announced her run for the 18th congressional district against Democrat and current office holder Sean Patrick Maloney last week.

Accusing Maloney of embracing socialism, Farley came out swinging against the Cold Spring resident, who is in the middle of his fourth term in office and would be up for reelection in 2020. She particularly hit Maloney over his endorsement of the Green New Deal that has been a much talked about proposal put forward by Democrats in hopes of changing the dire direction of climate change, but has a sky-high price tag attached to it. In a press release announcing her candidacy, she vowed to find “practical and workable solutions” for the Hudson Valley.

“This district definitely needs infrastructure and lower taxes,” Farley said, adding New Yorkers aren’t getting enough money back from Washington. She blasted Maloney as ineffective during his tenure in Congress.

“He’s no longer representative of this district that Trump won,” Farley, who founded a private equity firm and has a background in engineering, said.