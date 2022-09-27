Repaving of Route 9A in Greenburgh and Elmsford Begins

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The repaving of Route 9A (Saw Mill River Rd.) in the Town of Greenburgh and the Village of Elmsford kicked off last week. The project, which involves upgrades on a 1.5-mile stretch of Route 9A from Babbitt Court South of Rt. 119 north to Fairview Park Drive, is expected to be completed by the end of October.

Funding from the state Department of Transportation was secured by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. Stewart-Cousins marked the beginning of construction during a press conference with Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner, Elmsford Mayor Robert Williams and Westchester County Legislator Jewel Williams Johnson.

“I think everyone who travels along this 1.5-mile section of Route 9A knows it is in disrepair,” Stewart-Cousins said. “Pothole repairs just don’t do the trick. It is such a heavily trafficked road, and the repaving will be an enormous safety and quality of life improvement for those that drive and do business here.”

Resident Jennifer Glen led a letter-writing and social media campaign that attracted more than 1,400 signatures to make improvements to 9A.

“I would like to thank Jennifer Glen for organizing an online petition which gathered over 1,400 signatures highlighting the importance of this initiative. It’s great to know that citizens’ concerns are heard and acted upon by state officials. This is democracy at its best!” Feiner stated.

“Thank you to the New York State Department of Transportation for taking on this project and realizing its importance and we thank Jennifer Glen for her assistance in bringing awareness to the needed project,” Williams added. “Patching the holes was no longer an option, it needed to be repaved. The road is in dire need of repair and we thought it would be years until it got fixed.”