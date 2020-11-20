Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney Declared Winner in 18th Congressional District Race

Nearly three weeks after Election Day, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney has officially secured his victory to continue serving the 18th Congressional District for a fifth term.

The Associated Press on Thursday called the race, with Maloney defeating Republican challenger Chele Farley 143,488-131,095. With the race too tight to call on Election Day, the Associated Press declared Maloney the winner after analysis of absentee ballots determined Farley couldn’t overcome Maloney’s lead.

Despite the race officially confirmed, Maloney had already claimed victory on Nov. 3 with a roughly 7,000 vote lead prior to absentee ballot consideration.

“The Hudson valley has once again spoken: We have won this race and been granted the opportunity to keep serving New York for the next two years,” Maloney said in a statement on Election night. “It is time to put partisan politics aside because there is so much work to do.”

Maloney, a Cold Springs resident, was first elected to Congress in 2002.

Farley, a Tuxedo resident who had an impressive showing two years after losing to Kirsten Gillbrand in a bid for U.S. Senate, had held out hope the thousands of absentee ballots would lead her to victory. In a Facebook post on Saturday, Farley said over 50,000 absentee ballots still required counting, claiming the district doesn’t need “an apple-polisher for the Socialist Squad.”

“In a historic night for Republicans, the race in New York’s 18th Congressional District is one of the closest in the nation and the outcome could determine control of the U.S. House of Representatives,” Farley said in a statement on Nov. 4. “I am so humbled and grateful for the immense support I’ve received from voters in this district. It is the enthusiasm I’ve encountered on the ground that erases any doubt in my mind about moving forward with counting every ballot.”

The 18th Congressional District includes portions of Northern Westchester and Dutchess counties, and all of Putnam and Orange counties.