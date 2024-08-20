Rental Housing for Seniors, Wellness Center Proposed in Mohegan

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Age-restricted rental apartments with an accompanying wellness center are being proposed on a 21-acre site across from the Argonne Rose Brewery Company (former Seton old stone church) on Route 6 in Mohegan Lake.

Representatives of the developer appeared before the Yorktown Town Board last week to gauge the interest of town officials on the three-story buildings that will house 144 one and two-bedroom apartments for individuals 55 years and older.

“It’s something different than the typical assisted living that we’re seeing popping up elsewhere in the county that are typically high-end,” said David Steinmetz on behalf of the applicant. “This would appeal to a different niche in the marketplace. It’s a rental project and a rental product that’s different from what we have in the town.”

Each of the units would be between 750 and 1,200 square feet and parking would be located under the buildings.

However, Steinmetz stressed what makes the project unique is the location of a wellness center on the property that could provide tenants with access to medical doctors, physical therapists and other services.

“We got a site here that’s calling out for something,” Steinmetz said. “This is independent living. It’s a real good transitional use. We think it offers the community something new and different. We think it can work.”

About 10 years ago an assisted living facility with housing was proposed on the same property but never materialized. A few years ago, a solar farm was considered but also became a non-starter.

For the current project to get off the ground the Town Board would have to agree to rezone the site from R-120 to RSP-2.

Brian Dee, Fire Commissioner of the Lake Mohegan Fire District and a resident of Shrub Oak, opposed the rezoning in a post on Facebook.

“I am insulted that a builder would ask the town to change a zone. A lot of money was spent the last time all the zoning section were looked at and to change them just because you can make some money is wrong,” Dee stated. “I understand there’s a housing issue in the state. But if the zone fits leave it and work with that. This is not preserving our town. Come on, why do we have certain types of zones in the first place?”

Yorktown Supervisor Ed Lachterman said a comprehensive traffic study of the Route 6 corridor should be done with input from the state Department of Transportation, which would have to authorize access to the site.

“You have a hurdle to overcome with DOT. We have a hurdle to overcome looking at the traffic,” Lachterman said. “It’s a really interesting project and what it’s offering. I think there are benefits here, but there’s a lot of issues. There’s a couple of more T’s to cross and I’s to dot.”