Thursday, June 20, 2024
Latest:
Featured PiecePolice/FireThe Putnam Examiner

Remains Found in Patterson Ruled Missing Southeast Woman

Rick Pezzullo

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project
Karen Ramsay

Human remains found during excavation work for a new home in Patterson have been determined to be a Southeast woman who disappeared in 1980.

State Police investigators, in conjunction with the Putnam County Coroner’s Office, revealed last week the buried remains discovered April 16 on property near Tommy Thurber Lane and Ice Pond Road were Karen Ramsey, who was 25 when last seen in May 1980.

The cause of death was ruled a homicide and investigators believe Ramsey had been deceased for more than 10 years.

State Police noted they were not aware of any missing person report ever made to law enforcement about Ramsey, whose maiden name was Angelillo.

Anyone with information about Ramsey is asked to call State Police in Brewster at (845) 677-7300.

We'd love for you to support our work by joining as a free, partial access subscriber, or by registering as a full access member. Members get full access to all of our content, and receive a variety of bonus perks like free show tickets. Learn more here.

Related News Stories

Kent Public Library Wins Referendum

$3.6M from State Secured to Repair Putnam County Roadway

Human Remains Found in Vehicle Submerged in Muscoot Reservoir, Police Reopen Cold Case