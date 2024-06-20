Remains Found in Patterson Ruled Missing Southeast Woman

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Human remains found during excavation work for a new home in Patterson have been determined to be a Southeast woman who disappeared in 1980.

State Police investigators, in conjunction with the Putnam County Coroner’s Office, revealed last week the buried remains discovered April 16 on property near Tommy Thurber Lane and Ice Pond Road were Karen Ramsey, who was 25 when last seen in May 1980.

The cause of death was ruled a homicide and investigators believe Ramsey had been deceased for more than 10 years.

State Police noted they were not aware of any missing person report ever made to law enforcement about Ramsey, whose maiden name was Angelillo.

Anyone with information about Ramsey is asked to call State Police in Brewster at (845) 677-7300.