Relocation of School Library Book on Middle East Conflict Sparks Outcry

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A group of speakers accused the Chappaqua School District earlier this month of effectively banning a book after the work was removed from the Seven Bridges Middle School library and placed at Horace Greeley High School.

The Chappaqua Board of Education was criticized by about eight community members for taking the action last spring after it received complaints from some members of the school community for displaying “Young Palestinians Speak: Life Under Occupation” by Anthony Robinson and Annemarie Young. The book was one of a group of titles that was displayed during Arab American Heritage Month in April.

Although the book was moved to the high school, one parent in the community, Daniel Peterson, said making ‘Young Palestinians Speak’ less visible is virtually the same as a book ban, according to standards set by PEN American, a nonprofit organization that supports free expression for writers, journalists and artists.

Peterson said PEN America’s definition of a book ban states that a ban occurs when objection to the content of a book leads to the book being withdrawn either fully or partially, denying access to the students that it was intended for.

“As authors and advocates concerned with free expression, and young people’s access to literature, we know access to diverse stories and representative literature makes a difference in the lives of all students,” he said.

In its blurb about the book, Interlink Publishing stated that ‘Young Palestinians Speak’ is a way for Palestinian children “to share their dreams and fears for themselves and their country.”

“This book provides a platform for children and young people, from all over this occupied land, to speak in their own voices about the day-to-day experience of living under occupation,” the publisher wrote.

A few of the other parents and residents who addressed district officials also read an open letter from a group of about 25 authors and advocacy organizations decrying the book’s removal from the Seven Bridges library and another letter from Robinson and Young that the authors sent to the district last June.

“Forms of suppression and the censorship of ideas at the behest of some ideologies or viewpoints threatens the freedom to read, and puts students’ opportunity to feel seen or learn about difference in jeopardy – things needed now more than ever, the authors’ and advocates’ letter states.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Christine Ackerman said that last May, after there had been concerns raised about the book, the middle school professional development evaluators and faculty determined that greater understanding of author intent was needed and that the subject matter requires greater historical context, which middle school students are less likely to have compared to high school students.

Ackerman said that the district adhered to its policy and process to make a determination on the book, deciding it would be more appropriate at the high school level.

“I know there are people who don’t agree with the decision, but I feel the decision was grounded in a really strong process, and so I want to go back to where we have curriculum challenges, it’s important that we anchor in our process and we (rely) on our faculty to make strong recommendations for our students around the materials they are exposed to, and there was no exception to that within this process,” Ackerman said.

There had been no community opposition to the book relocation during the latter part of last school year, superintendent noted.

In the latter last year from Robinson and Young, they wrote that the book was geared toward youngsters between 10 and 16 years old, although readers of almost any age could derive value from the story. Children, they stated, are also curious about children from other cultures.

“Denying the young access to books, especially those about current events, like the Israel-Palestine conflict, is to deny them knowledge and a space to think. It’s denying the value of freedom of thought – a very dangerous road to go down,” the book’s authors had stated.

‘Young Palestinians Speak’ had been at Seven Bridges Middle School since 2018 and was checked out by a student twice, Ackerman said. Since being moved to the high school last year, it was been borrowed once. It had never been at Robert E. Bell Middle School, she said.