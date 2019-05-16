Reilly Honored as Mount Kisco Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year

The Mount Kisco Chamber of Commerce honored its Citizen of the Year on Wednesday night at the Mount Kisco Country Club.

In addition to the Citizen of the Year honor, bestowed to Ed Reilly, the Chamber also celebrated its 2019 Business of the Year, Bicycle World, and its Organization of the Year, Stem Cells Save Lives.

Reilly, owner of 100-year-old family business Fox Caterers, has been involved in Mount Kisco Little League, the Mount Kisco Maroons, the Mount Kisco Board of Ethics, the Ancient Order of the Hibernians and is the vice-president of the Chamber.

“Ed is a man of many talents and traits,” the Chamber said of the lifelong Mount Kisco resident in the event invitation.

Ilene and Eric Marcos are the owners of Bicycle World.

“Their continued commitment to our community is apparent in their eight consecutive years of accepting gently used bikes, donating some of their own inventory and fully tuning and reconditioning them for donation along with helmets to the Boys & Girls Club and Northern Westchester Community Center,” the Chamber noted in the invitation.

Vito Salvatore is the director of Stem Cells Save Lives. After a successful transplant helped him, Salvatore felt compelled to give back.

“Vito’s passion and desire to help others is apparent in the import work Stem Cells Save Lives is doing for those who need the assistant,” the Chamber concluded in the invitation.