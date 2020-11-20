Reichlin-Melnick Bests Weber in 38th Senate District Race

Democrat Elijah Reichlin-Melnick will succeed state Sen. David Carlucci to serve the 38th Senate District.

Despite trailing behind Republican challenger Bill Weber on Election Day, Reichlin-Melnick declared victory on Tuesday following a surge in absentee ballots that gave him a more than 7,000 vote lead, according to Lohud. The 38th Senate District includes much of Rockland County and Ossining in Westchester County.

“It is the honor of my life to have the opportunity to represent the people of Rockland and Westchester counties in the New York State Senate,” Reichlin-Melnick said in Facebook post. “We have a lot of work to do, and I look forward to going to Albany to fight for the middle class and working people of our district.”

Reichlin-Melnick, 36, who is currently serving his second term as a Nyack village trustee, will replace Carlucci, a Democrat, who stepped down and ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic primary for the 17th Congressional District. Carlucci assumed office in 2011.

Following the most recent ballot count, Weber, a certified public accountant, conceded in Facebook post on Wednesday. Despite the loss, Weber said his campaign gave voice to tens of thousands of people who want to live in a fiscally healthy, economically viable, and well-governed New York.

Weber, a life-long Rockland County resident, campaigned on his abilities to evaluate the state budget and rid any wasteful spending among officials to restore New York’s fiscal stance.

Weber, 51, noted that while it will take some time to turn New York around, he will continue to hold his opponent accountable for his pledges to fully fund education, not raise taxes on the middle class, be fiscally responsible, and support local law enforcement.

“While we’re very disappointed that we did not win this race, we achieved important victories and learned important lessons,” Weber said in his post. “We have formed and fostered incredible bonds across communities in this district, making inroads in surprising places and finding partnerships in unlikely corners.”