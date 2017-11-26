Regus, Mount Kisco

If you’re looking for a flexible workspace in the Mount Kisco area, look no further than Regus, the world’s largest provider of flexible workspace solutions.

The global company celebrated its newest location, a 17,000-square-foot office space in the large corporate building at 100 S. Bedford Rd., at its Oct. 18 grand opening.

Space is filling up quickly, said Area Manager Richard Chow, with millennials having a particular interest in the space and in the concept of co-working.

“More and more people can start a business at a fraction of the price it would take in another type of professional setting,” Chow said, referring to the many advantages that flexible workspaces offer.

The company’s 3,000 worldwide “business centers” have attracted a variety of professionals, from Fortune 500 companies to individual entrepreneurs and start-ups.

At the Mount Kisco location, as at other Regus centers, there are private, fully-furnished offices where clients can pay for the company’s services on a month-to-month basis or sign a six- or 12-month contract. They can then expand the membership depending on their comfort level, Chow explained.

“The service we offer here at Regus is truly turn-key,” Chow said.

Regus offers many of the conveniences found in a typical office setting, including a receptionist, otherwise known as a “community manager,” who is responsible for greeting visitors and answering phones during office hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is also a kitchen equipped with a coffee machine, refrigerator and microwave.

Free Internet is included in the service. Clients can print, copy or fax at a small additional charge.

Other perks include a virtual office service, which Chow said is ideal for someone running a business from home but who still wants to maintain a professional appearance. The virtual package includes a call- answering service tailored to each client’s needs, as well as mail handling that comes with a professional business address. All of this is important for operations that want to be found on Google, explained Chow, rather than maintaining a post office box, which is not considered an accurate physical location.

Regus also offers meeting room space for business professionals looking for a setting in which to conduct presentations, interviews, client pitches and more. The service includes the use of projection equipment [supplied] and [the] kitchen facilities. Conference rooms and boardrooms are also available to rent.

For business professionals who frequently travel, Chow often suggests enrollment in the company’s “Businessworld” membership initiative, available at three levels. The Gold membership package provides clients access to what are known as business lounges, which can be found in various locations around the world, such as airports, train stations, business parks and elsewhere.

The Platinum package provides the benefits of the Gold membership, along with access to a co-working space, and the Platinum Plus package adds the use of a rental office.

“Anyone can come in and work in between meetings,” Chow said.

These facilities provide a viable alternative to working in a remote location such as Starbucks, Chow noted, and that renting space at Regus is a welcome alternative to telecommuting.

“The challenging part about working at home is the distraction,” he said. “Regus offers face time and discipline, and many of our clients have found this to be good for them.”

For more information on Regus and the advantages the company offers, visit www.regus.com. To rent space at the Mount Kisco location or at any Regus location around the world, call 203-278-3281 or e-mail richard.chow1@regus.com.