News Article Article pages that do not meet specifications for other Trust Project Type of Work labels and also do not fit within the general news category.

The City of White Plains Recreation & Parks Department will offer three new, eight-week ice skating classes in 2023: Little Skaters; Intro to Hockey; OFF-Ice Training: Yoga Stretch.

The fee is $175 for White Plains residents and $200 for non-residents. Classes will be held at the White Plains Recreation and Parks Ebersole Ice Rink, 110 Lake Street.

Little Skaters will be offered Saturdays, 3:45 – 4:15 p.m., beginning January 14. This class is for children who are three years old. The small class size will provide a fun environment for exploring the ice in a fun and safe way through engaging activities such as drawing on the ice, playing games, and reading skating stories.

Intro to Hockey will be offered on Saturdays, beginning January 13. The class is for children who are four – eight years old, there will be two sessions: four – six years old, 3:15 – 3:45 pm and seven – eight years old, 3:45 – 4:15 pm. Children who are interested in learning how to play hockey will be taught basic skating skills.

Off-Ice Training: Yoga Stretch will be offered Fridays, 4 – 4:30 p.m., beginning January 23. This class will allow participants to work with a trained yoga instructor to build flexibility and strength off the ice. This combination class is for skaters at the gamma, delta and freestyle levels.

Registration begins November 21 for White Plains residents and November 28 for non-residents and can be done online or in person at the White Plains Recreation & Parks Office, 85 Gedney Way.

For more information, please contact Amy at amancini@whiteplainsny.gov or call Sia at (914) 422-1424.

This is a press release provided by the organization. It has been lightly edited and is being published by Examiner Media as a public service.