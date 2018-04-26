Regional Crisis Team Works to Improve Care

When a student was killed during a severe weather event in Putnam Valley recently, students, teachers and school leaders were deeply affected by the loss. Fortunately, the Regional Crisis Team was on hand to offer support.

“I cannot tell you how much I appreciate, and the district appreciates, having people on standby,” said Jason Kane, Putnam Valley Middle School psychologist. Kane recounted how school officials learned of the tragedy and responded during a meeting of the Regional Crisis Team at Putnam | Northern Westchester BOCES Tuesday.

Founded in 1999 by BOCES, in collaboration with its component districts, the Regional Crisis Team is composed of social workers, psychologists and guidance counselors who volunteer their time to be on hand to provide additional counseling support in times of crisis. Its members come from school districts and community health agencies and include some retirees.

A tragic event such as the loss of a student, teacher or staff member can have a ripple effect across a school district. Similarly, districts may be disrupted by the trauma of severe weather events, accidents or safety threats, leaving students and faculty alike unable to concentrate or effectively teach and learn.

Crisis team members who responded to Putnam Valley’s request for assistance all praised Kane’s leadership during a difficult time and spoke about how welcome they felt in the school. In addition to reviewing emergency responses to recent incidents, team members heard from Michael Orth, commissioner of the Department of Community Mental Health in Westchester County, and Michael Piazza, commissioner of the Department of Social Services, Mental Health and the Youth Bureau in Putnam County.

“I want to thank Lynn Allen for having the Regional Crisis Team,” said Orth. “This isn’t happening all over the country.”

Orth and Piazza brought team members up to date on developments in mental health services. Orth detailed how Westchester County is improving its outreach to emergency responders, while Piazza said Putnam County is working to create a mobile crisis unit.

The meeting opened with a recognition for the region’s Comfort Dogs, who were honored with cakes specially designed for them. The dogs, who regularly respond to crises in our area, recently responded to the tragic shootings in Parkland, Florida, and Great Mills, Maryland. Mary Perry, who attended with Comfort Dog Addie, said it was a privilege to work with the Regional Crisis Team.