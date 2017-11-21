Regeneron Gets Approval for Major Expansion

At last week’s meeting of the Greenburgh Town Board, Regeneron was given the go-ahead on its site plan application for a research and development campus just a few miles from its existing headquarters in Tarrytown.

According to Town Supervisor Paul Feiner in an email communication, the Board made a negative declaration, finding that the proposed project would not have significant negative environmental impacts.

The campus, which will include five new buildings and five parking garages, built partially underground, is a 1,000,000 sq. ft. expansion for Loop Road Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Regeneron, on a 30-acre portion of a 100-acre vacant parcel in the Town of Greenburgh. The site was acquired for $73 million.

The company still needs design approval before construction can begin.

“Regeneron is the Town’s largest employer and is an innovator in the life science industry. The potential expansion will further cement the growth of this bio-tech cluster in the Town of Greenburgh, Westchester County and New York State, and builds upon the vision laid out by the Town Board in the Town of Greenburgh’s Comprehensive Plan,” Feiner said.

He continued: “The architectural renderings submitted in support of the plan are remarkable. The approved plan was designed to have a village-like feel and incorporates structured parking, plaza space, outdoor collaboration space, and integrated open space, in environmentally sustainable (projected LEED Silver, minimum) buildings.”

New York State Thruway Authority Grant

In related news, the Town of Greenburgh, along with the Villages of Elmsford and Tarrytown, and the City of White Plains were the recipients of an inter municipal grant in the amount of $250,000 from the New York State Thruway Authority as part of a Community Benefits Program Agreement associated with the New NY Bridge Project, according to Feiner.

“The grant will fund a Route 119 Complete Street Design Plan focusing on opportunities to update the Rt. 119 corridor with pedestrian/cycling/vehicular safety measures. Together with a Consortium of municipal representatives and local residents, the selected consulting team will draw from existing studies and plans, public meetings, and technical expertise to pilot and document a practical plan that can be submitted for final engineering before July 2018,” Feiner said.

“This project will result in a design that supports high quality access to the new New York Bridge (across the Hudson River) and existing trails crossing Route 119, highways and high volume junctions, as well as adjacent communities, while providing continuous active transportation connectivity, improved safety, and better multi-modal access for local business and residential areas,” Feiner concluded.