Redevelopment of Soundview Property Would Be Boon for Yorktown

Last week, small businesses in Yorktown Heights received an early holiday gift. With the COVID-19 pandemic taking a severe toll on our small businesses, news of a plan to transform the Soundview Preparatory School property into a new mixed-use development is cause for optimism for Yorktown’s business community and taxpayers.

Mixed-use projects that combine historic preservation and environmental beautification with a combination of residential and commercial development are a proven way to strengthen communities and their downtowns. With the promise of a welcoming new gateway to our central business district and new customers, this is an exciting plan that has the ability to make a real difference for the future of our town and the dedicated men and women working every day so their business can succeed.

Sergio Esposito

President, Yorktown Chamber of Commerce