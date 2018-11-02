Reconfiguration of 117/172 Intersection Begins in Mount Kisco

Construction is underway on a $2.2 million project to realign the intersection of Routes 172 and 117 in Mount Kisco that promises to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians.

The project includes installation of new traffic and pedestrian signals and new crosswalks. The busy intersection, located in front of Northern Westchester Hospital, sees more than 16,000 vehicles per day, according to the state Department of Transportation (DOT).

“The benefit of a safer and more efficient intersection will outweigh the short-term inconvenience resulting from construction,” said Mount Kisco Mayor Gina Picinich. “We will continue to strengthen our partnership with the New York State DOT as we look to implement traffic calming solutions throughout our community that are both pedestrian and bicycle friendly.”

Lane closures are expected to occur mainly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays. Drivers may experience brief daytime lane closures or traffic shifts while work is being done but there will be no detour. Any lane closures will be announced in advance by the DOT, the agency’s said in a statement.

The new intersection will be reconfigured as a traditional four-leg intersection, eliminating the slip ramps Instead there will be dedicated turn lanes controlled by traffic signals. A right turn lane headed southbound on Route 117 will be modified at the entrance to Northern Westchester Hospital to assist pedestrians crossing Route 117.

“The realignment and addition of pedestrian facilities will provide motorists with a better sightline at this busy intersection, enhancing safety for all users of the roadway,” said DOT Acting Commissioner Paul Karas.

It is expected that the project will be completed sometime next year.