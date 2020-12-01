Ralph Purdy

Ralph Martin Purdy, a native of Ossining and current resident of Tarrytown, died November 23. He was 84.

He was born November 10, 1936 in Ossining, to Stanley and Mary (Grady) Purdy. He was a graduate of Ossining High School and the went on to serve active and reserve duty with the United States Army while attaining the rank of Sergeant. In 1958, he began his law enforcement career as a security guard with the New York Division of Military and Naval Affairs.

In 1960, he was appointed a police officer with the Town of Greenburgh and in 1967 was named “Police Officer of the Year,” by the Hartsdale Exchange Club. He was later promoted to Detective, then to Detective Sergeant. Mr. Purdy served as the President of the Greenburgh Police Association for 10 years, as well as the Westchester County Police Conference, Inc; the Tri-County Federation of Police, Inc. and the United Federation of Special Police & Security Officers, Inc. He negotiated the first police contract in the State of New York under the Taylor Law, in 1967.

Mr. Purdy had a passion for golf and was an active member of Knollwood Country Club where he served as a past president.

In 2017, in recognition of his contributions to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, Ralph was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from former United States Attorney General John Ashcroft in Washington, DC.

He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley, his mother, Mary, his brother, Stanley, and his sister, Pearl Mastrantone. He is survived by his wife Karen M. Purdy, his sister Maureen Mekeel, his daughters, Shawn Antonaglia and Danielle Spaeth and his five grandchildren – Emerson, Luca, Lucy, Seth and Danica and his many nieces and nephews.