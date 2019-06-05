Raina Tumminello an Eight-Year Old Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Champion

Raina Tumminello an eight-year old second grade student at Church Street Elementary School in White Plains won the Big Apple Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Tournament in the 51 Pounds-Gray Belt-Light Feather Weight Division for seven and eight year olds held in Manhattan, on May 19.

The Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Tournament was held at Cathedral High School in midtown Manhattan and encompassed both boys and girls in the competition. Tumminello was an entry which included 331 young Jiu Jitsu students competing for Gold. Tumminello (pictured) rose to the top of her bracket in the BJJ Tournament by submitting three opponents to take home the Gold Medal.

Tumminello represents the Essential Jiu Jitsu School in Hartsdale, where she trains under Professor JT Torres and Coaches Nate Hiott, Sam Bretado, and Nick Domgjoni. “They have done such a great job training her into a great fighter,” acknowledged Raina’s father, Joseph Tumminello. The eight-year old Brazilian JJ Champ has competed in six tournaments thus far and won four of those challenges including three in a row with her lasted tournament victory.

Tumminello plans to compete in the upcoming North American Grappling Association (NAGA) Connecticut Tournament on July 13 and the 2020 International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Pan-American Championship Kids Tournament held in Long Beach California in February 2020.