Race for Southeast Town Board Seats Heat Up

Editor’s note: In the print edition of The Putnam Examiner’s Election Guide 2017 for Oct 31-Nov. 6, it was incorrectly reported due to an editing error that Democratic candidate for Southeast town board, Melinda Montanaro, “doesn’t believe the tax cap shouldn’t be broken.” Montanaro in fact said she “doesn’t believe the tax cap should be broken.” Below is the preview for the Southeast town board race with the correction included. The Putnam Examiner regrets and apologizes for the error.

By Anna Young

Republican town board members Robert Cullen and Elizabeth Hudak look to defend their Southeast town board seats against Democratic challengers John Lord and Melinda Montanaro. Each term runs for four years.

Melinda Montanaro

After spending almost a decade volunteering within the community, first-time candidate Melinda Montanaro is excited for the opportunity to help the community thrive.

“My family and I fell in love with Southeast; that is why we moved here,” the Democratic candidate said. “Running for office taught me that we all want a stronger, more successful Southeast.”

While she believes that board members are enthusiastic about their role in the town, she believes there’s a lot more work that could be done to better the community, stating that there are many opportunities in development and recreation.

If elected, Montanaro said she would like to achieve smarter and more beneficial development that could contribute to the tax base and add jobs without putting the burden on residents. She would also like to boost recreation, parks and open spaces.

“These are areas that can lead to not only a better quality of life, but revenues as well,” she said.

With the budget at risk of exceeding the tax cap, Montanaro, a former marketing executive, doesn’t believe the tax cap should be broken.

“I understand budgeting and despite taking the lowest bid, the 2017 garbage contract increased dramatically and will have to be paid for,” she said. “I believe an equally important aspect of budgeting is doing proactive work to build up our town’s other revenue streams so we don’t have to rely so much on taxes.”

With the town exploring different development opportunities, Montanaro does not believe the application for Morrow Equipment to mount a 98- foot crane on Route 312 is beneficial for residents. She added with the contractor relocating with their own employees, the project would not create job opportunities, ultimately reduce property values and cause devastation to the hundreds of homes in the surrounding areas. While Montanaro is new to the political scene, she believes she would be an asset to the board, stating she will communicate with residents to set goals and work together to make better strides in the community. “I am a doer; I always have been. And I believe hard work is often lacking in government,” Montanaro said. “I’m always looking for that next project that helps someone in some way and I give it my unwavering attention and dedication.”

John Lord

Despite losing a town board election two years ago, resident John Lord is running again for a seat on the Southeast Town Board.

“I started attending Town Board meetings over 10 years ago, spoke up at meetings, wrote letters, petitioned on same designation.”

If elected, Lord said he wants officials to acknowledge the Comprehensive Plan, stating that it’s a road map to preserving the town’s character, making it commercially attractive and providing sustainable growth and jobs. Lord added that he would also like to see the Town of Southeast and the Village of Brewster collaborate on more issues. “I believe that there are many opportunities for us to work together to save tax dollars and to make recreation, cultural, and outdoor programs available to residents,” Lord said. With the town expected to break the tax cap this year, Lord believes that while Supervisor Tony Hay’s leadership has been vital to maintaining the budget, he would not break the tax cap. Lord added how the board needs to be more transparent with residents on issues like the higher garbage costs this year. As an avid volunteer within the community and a consistent audience member during meetings, Lord said that he understands how change and development happen and would be an asset to the town council. “I intend to listen to the residents, work hard, watch our tax dollars and implement positive change,” Lord said. “I will listen to residents, work hard and act on their concerns. Innovative ideas, hard work and respect will strengthen Southeast.” Elizabeth Hudak

Two-term incumbent Elizabeth Hudak is running for another term on the Town Board to implement more recreational programs, continue smart fiscal growth and oversee revenue development projects throughout the town.

“I believe my experience as an Attorney at Law practicing in the Family Law and Real Estate fields, and my residing in Southeast for 32 yeas, has enhanced my role as Councilwoman and benefited the community,” Hudak said. “I have brought a strong presence as a facilitator and advocate to the board, a role which I believe has benefited Southeast.”

During her tenure, Hudak said she has been effective in growing the fund balance, consistently keeping the budget under the tax cap, and stabilizing a previously fractured board, which she said existed during her first term.

“I have also been proactive in shepherding several responsible projects through the Town Board process and am currently on the panel investigating the possibility of partnering with Danbury Tuesday morning on economical sewage disposal through the Town of Southeast,” Hudak said. “I believe that my advocacy on the board has resulted in sensible development and smart budgeting which has been beneficial to the town’s economic well-being.”