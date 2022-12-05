Questionable Call Robs Pleasantville of NYS Title Shot

Picart’s 4thQ TD Called Back; Maine Endwell Repeats as State Champs, 26-25

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

Just like it did last year, Pleasantville will have to endure another 365 days with similar agony, the harrowing pain of losing a second consecutive NYSPHSAA Class B title at the hands of state-ranked (No.1) Section 4 champion Maine-Endwell (13-0), who repeated as state champs in Sunday’s 26-25 victory over the previously undefeated, state-ranked (No.3) Panthers (12-1) at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

Perhaps the worst part, the thing Coach Tony Bacerra’s Panthers will have to live with throughout the off-season, was the phantom penalty call for a block in the back that denied Pleasantville its touchdown when junior Daniel Picart looked to have created the go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter. Panther QB Aidan Picart hit his brother, Daniel Picart, in space and the result looked to be a 73-yard TD with 4:38 to play, but the call for a block in the back erased the play, despite the appearance of very little contact, certainly not enough to warrant a flag with the state title on the line.

“We’re getting the same response from most people we talk to,” Coach Bacerra said when asked if the play warranted a penalty. “No is generally the answer. The focus has been on that call, but we had other opportunities we did not take advantage of. I could have done more as a coach. There were some calls on my part that I wish I had done differently after thinking about the situations on the bus ride home. I’ve had better rides home, that’s for sure.”

Pleasantville kept the drive alive momentarily, but turned the ball over on downs when a fourth-and-nine play at the 28 was denied. The sequence left Panther Coach Tony Bacerra numb and the better part of Pleasantville in a state of refute.

“We were definitely a bit frustrated with that call and it being that late in the game doesn’t help,” Daniel Picart said. “But we can’t get all the right calls, so we just need to get used to it and deal with it and make it so that one call like that can’t change the game.”

There are few things worse than dealing with a penalty that changes the outcome of a game, particularly a state title game, but that is what the Panthers will have to live with until next September when they enter the 2023 campaign as the likely co-favorites to win a third-straight sectional title and advance to Syracuse with the Picart boys – All-NYS WR/RB Daniel and QB Aidan – all revved up for their senior campaign.

“It’s hard to believe that we are already at the end of their junior season, but we’re very excited to have them back for senior year,” Coach B said. “They never disappoint. We are blessed with them for one more year, but we will take a hit up front. Coach ‘Mase’ (Brian Maceyak) is like the Pied Piper, though. He will get us some hogs up front to run behind. He always does. But this particular group was exceptional. We will really miss them.”

Daniel Picart finished with 51 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and hauled in six passes for 108 yards and two TDs from southpaw Aidan Picart, who connected on 15 of 26 passes for 260 yards and three TDs, including a 45-yard score to Nick Reich for a 14-13 lead just before the half and another 43-yarder to his brother with 8:16 left in the fourth to make it 26-25 before the potential go-ahead two-point conversion was botched. Bacerra had every intention of going for two.

“I thought we still had enough time left for another possession,” the coach said. “Plus, I’ve got a very young, talented kicker, who didn’t need any more on his plate. When weighing the options, I’ve got Daniel Picart, who might be the best in the section at the two-point conversion, which is why we went for two. It just didn’t work, but we still had plenty of time.”

Pleasantville had several leads, including a 19-14 advantage when Aidan Picart found Daniel Picart outstretched hands for a splendid 17-yard TD grab with 8:44 left in the third, but the two-point conversion attempt was stopped. Every time the Picart boys struck, which was often, Maine-Endwell’s Austyn Nyschot had an answer, grabbing four huge catches for 96 yards and two scores. M-E QB Anthony Policare had 50 yards on 12 carries and hit on 7 of 9 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Ty Woolfolk and Ethan Sadler each ran for a Spartans TD.

With so many talented underclassmen coming back for the Panthers in 2023, they will likely be talked about as potential co-favorites with Rye, a perennial Class A title contender and 2022 runner-up, who will drop down to Class B next season. Let the hype begin!