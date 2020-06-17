Queens Murder Suspect Nabbed in Yorktown

Police apprehended a Queens murder suspect yesterday in Yorktown.

A Yorktown Police Department sergeant spotted “a suspect and suspect vehicle wanted in connection with a homicide in Queens,” Yorktown Police Chief Robert Noble state yesterday.

“Members of the Yorktown Police Department, New York State Police and Westchester County Department of Public Safety were able to apprehend the homicide suspect without incident,” the chief explained. “Exemplary work performed by the Yorktown PD sergeant, members of the Yorktown Police Department on scene and the aforementioned agencies involved.”

Noble also noted yesterday that the suspect is in police custody and will be turned over to the New York City Police Department.

The police activity yesterday occurred during a peaceful protest at the Lakeland Administration Building, causing some confusion over what police were responding to at the scene.