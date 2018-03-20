Quality Towing & Complete Automotive, Peekskill

Montrose resident Andy Anderson recalled last week that there was a practical reason for Quality Towing & Complete Automotive to open 23 years ago in Peekskill, near the border with Cortlandt.

“When we were looking for a place to go this was the only one we could find” that was vacant and appropriate for the business, Anderson said.

The “we” Anderson was referring to was himself and Quality Towing’s owner, Tim Walker of the Jefferson Valley section of Yorktown.

Anderson said the location, just off the Bear Mountain Parkway, “fit what we wanted and it was where we wanted to be. So we just got lucky.”

Quality Towing provides “anything automotive” in terms of services, Anderson said. Some of the many services offered include front end alignments and work on breaks, exhausts, and engines, he said. “Whatever you need done” can be provided at Quality Towing, he said.

Many of Quality Towing’s customers reside in Cortlandt, Anderson said. “Tim and I grew up here,” Anderson said.

As manager, Anderson said his job responsibilities include talking to customers, scheduling the work, ordering parts and doing price estimates and billing. If needed, Anderson said he will pitch in and do work on vehicles.

Anderson said he and Walker have been friends since growing up together in Yorktown. Working on cars has always been a particular interest for Walker, Anderson said. “It’s always been his thing,” Anderson said. “I work on cars because of him.”

Quality Towing has been a success for over two decades because in part, “Tim is extremely good at what he does,” Anderson said. “He’s got a good view on things. He sees everything really well.”

“I think we’re decent people, I think we know how to treat customers,” Anderson said. “When we were kids we worked in a Mobil station in Yorktown and that guy, I thought, really was good to his customers. And I think we kind of modeled what we were taught.”

“I think we’re fair. I think we do good work. We stand behind what we do and we care about our customers,” Anderson said.

Anderson said he enjoys his work. “I had always thought if you get up every day and you don’t mind going to work, you don’t work a day in your life,” he said. “I don’t work a day in my life. I get up every morning, I love my job. I like the people I work with. I like the people I work for.”

Quality Towing & Complete Automotive is located at 2051 E. Main St. in Peekskill. For more information, call 914-734-8099.