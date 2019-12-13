P’ville Houses of Worship to Hold Prayer Vigils Sunday for Liu Family

The Pleasantville Clergy Association announced Wednesday that it will hold an hour of quiet prayer this Sunday evening at five houses of worship in the village for residents who want to come together for quiet prayer in memory of the Liu family and in support of those feeling the pain of the tragedy.

The mutual vigil, by request of local officials, will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Holy Innocents parish, Pleasantville Community Synagogue, St. John’s Episcopal Church and Pleasantville Presbyterian Church. It honors the extended family’s wishes not to have a large gathering, which would be overwhelming for them.

Local churches will toll their bells at 7 p.m. If residents are unable to gather at their parish or house of worship closest to them, they are asked to pause for reflection and place a candle symbolizing the light of God’s love piercing through the dark in a window at home.

Emanuel Lutheran, 197 Manville Rd. The church will remember the Liu family at the beginning of a previously scheduled benefit handbell concert with a solemn tolling of bells. The concert will feature the Emanuel Ringers of Emanuel Lutheran Church and Katonah Celebration Ringers of the First Presbyterian of Katonah. This annual concert will benefit the SPCA of Westchester and a free-will offering will be taken during the concert.

Holy Innocents, 431 Bedford Rd. There will be exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and Silent Prayer.

Pleasantville Community Synagogue, 219 Bedford Rd. Rabbi Julie Danan will be joined by Rabbi Maura Linzer of Temple Beth El of Northern Westchester. They will offer Jewish prayer, brief ritual and space for quiet reflection and mutual support. All who want to observe the community vigil in a Jewish setting are invited.

St. John’s Episcopal Church, 8 Sunnyside Ave. Mother Mary Gregorius and Deacon Lynn Werdal will offer prayerful presence, interspersed with quiet music and the Reading of Collects from the burial office.

Pleasantville Presbyterian, 400 Bedford Rd. Contemplative music, times of silence, prayer and candlelight with Pastor Debra Bronkema will be offered.

Members of the Westchester Islamic Association, the Unitarian Universalists and the Foundation for Religious and Mental Health will also be present.