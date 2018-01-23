P’ville Appoints Former Pace Faculty Member New Administrator

The Village of Pleasantville announced the appointment Monday of its new village administrator.

Fredrick (Eric) Morrissey will begin his tenure with the village on Feb. 15, succeeding longtime Administrator Patricia Dwyer. Dwyer, who is retiring from the position after serving Pleasantville for nearly 30 years, will stay on until March to help with the transition.

“Our esteemed administrator has threatened to retire and will make good on it,” Mayor Peter Scherer said. “We are delighted to welcome Eric.”

Morrissey, who will start with a $130,000 salary, has worked for nearly three years as assistant to the administrator in the village manager’s office in Croton-on-Hudson and previously served as the director of government and community relations at Pace University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s in public administration.

In Pleasantville, he will be responsible for coordinating all municipal operations of the Village on a day-to-day basis and prepare and present annual operating budgets to the Village Board. In addition, Morrissey will advise the board on the organization, employment, hiring and discipline of employees and develop and establish rules, regulations and procedures necessary for the efficient operation of the village.

Morrissey, a Somers resident, will attend every executive session and public meeting scheduled by the Village Board and perform the duties that are customarily performed by an organization’s chief operating officer.

“Lots of change is going on but we’re excited and pleased to welcome Eric into the fold,” Scherer said. “He is obviously well-positioned to reinforce and help grow the positive interaction and relationship we have with Pace. When he arrives in February we’ll be making the rounds to introduce Eric to the community. Exciting news for the Village of Pleasantville.”