PV Town Board Okays No Trucks Signs for Tinker Hill Road

The Putnam Valley Town Board voted unanimously on September 18 to have the Highway Department place No Trucks Allowed signs on Tinker Hill Road in an effort to improve safety on the street.

The street was discussed by Ron Cummings, vice chairman of the Putnam County Traffic Safety Board, and town Highway Superintendent Larry Cobb.

“We received a lot of complaints from people about Tinker Hill,” Cummings said. The Town Board and Cobb contacted his board about the street, Cummings said. “We have been working with the New York State Department of Transportation on how to change the laws so that Tinker Hill can be made a safer place.”

“I don’t like going down that road on a dry day, a sunny day,” Cobb said. “People take their lives in their hands going down the road in a truck.”

Trucks must follow the truck route in town, Cobb stressed. “It’s signed very well. There should be no more excuses,” he said.