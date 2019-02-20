PV School Board Selects Next School Chief

With Dr. Fran Wills stepping down as superintendent of schools in Putnam Valley at the end of the school year, her second-in-command will be appointed to replace her.

Dr. Jeremy Luft, current deputy superintendent and Putnam Valley High School alum, is expected to be unanimously appointed to the superintendent position by the Board of Education at its Feb. 28 meeting, school board members confirmed to the community in an online post last week.

When looking for future leadership in the district, school trustees felt Luft was a “viable” candidate for the position, the board wrote. Tapping into BOCES’s consultation services, BOCES officials held informational sessions with staff, administration, and community members to nail down what each of these groups wanted in a next school chief. After the BOCES team conducted an interview with Luft, the team believed he was a “highly qualified individual who possesses the experience and qualifications commensurate with the successful candidates in recent searches.”