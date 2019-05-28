PV Girl Scouts Kick Off Community Garden

By Brendan Dyer

Cadettes from the Girl Scout Troop 2177 started planting a community garden in partnership with the Putnam Valley Parks and Recreation Department last week in hopes of sprucing up a newly acquired town campground.

The garden will consist of three raised garden beds themed around local and national Girl Scout history as the town begins shaping the John V. Mara property it purchased last year.

Lisa Kroohs, Director of Childcare Services, and Craig Cotone, Recreation Assistant, helped the troop decide on the type of garden beds to use. Along with help from Rebecca Ligrani, the Environmental Horticulture and Natural Resources Community Educator from the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam County, the troop planned an efficient variety of plants that provide nutritional and ecological value.

The troop is most excited about a garden bed filled with plants known as the “Three Sisters.”

This combination of plants, corn, beans, and squash are said to have an ecological balance and work together to grow efficiently. They’re also the three main crops of various Native American groups.

Ligrani said the combination is efficient because the beans grow around the corn stalks while the squash protects the soil and roots by shading out weeds. The girls of troop 2177 and their leader, Bethany Sposato, liked the combination because comparable to the Three Sisters crops, they’re a sisterhood.