Putnam Voters OK School Budgets

To the surprise of probably no one, every budget and proposition put forward by school systems in Putnam County passed with ease Tuesday night.

In the Mahopac school system, its budget passed 1,170-605 while two propositions also garnered voter support. One of those bonds was to purchase buses and the other was a $53.9 million bond that will result in sweeping upgrades to district facilities.

The Haldane school system saw all three of the propositions it offered approved with the budget passing 465-110, a proposition to purchase a school bus and utility equipment approved 457-116 and a capital referendum proposition that will improve facilities getting the green light 451-121.

Just two months after a controversial bond package was passed, the Carmel school system easily passed its budget 1,437-1,007. The Brewster school system passed its budget 857-557 and two propositions that included bus purchases and a new HVAC system at JFK Elementary School were also signed off on by voters.

The Putnam Valley school system and Garrison school system passed their budgets by comfortable margins, 648-354 and 326-98, respectively.