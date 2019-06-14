Putnam Vets Saluted for Sacrifice and Service

By Joseph Oliveri

Pride and courage were on full display when 24 World War II and Korean War veterans were awarded Putnam County Service Medals last Thursday at a ceremony at the Historic County Courthouse.

Thursday’s ceremony also marked the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy in 1944.

Art Hanley, deputy director of the Veterans Service Agency, presided over Thursday’s event.

“If it wasn’t for these men and their comrades, we wouldn’t be enjoying the freedoms we do today,” Hanley, a Vietnam veteran himself, told veterans and their friends and family members at Thursday’s ceremony.