Putnam Valley Woman Competes for $1M on New Season of ‘Survivor’

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Living on a remote island in a foreign place with 17 strangers, with no running water or restroom facilities, may not seem appealing to most people. But for Putnam Valley resident Sue Smey, it was a dream come true.

Smey, 59, owner of a flight school in Dutchess County, is a contestant on the 47th season of the reality television show “Survivor,” which debuts this Wednesday, Sept. 18 on CBS.

A fan of the popular show since it first aired in 2000, Smey, who said “life got in the way,” finally decided to send in an audition tape to compete for the $1 million prize.

With thousands of hopefuls seeking 18 spots, she beat the odds.

“I felt this light bulb click,” Smey said of her decision to apply for a spot on the show. “I’m someone who gets bored very easily. I’m always looking for an adventure and a challenge.”

A grandmother, Smey is the oldest contestant this season, which was filmed in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji.

As part of her training for the show, Smey, an active member of Club Fit who enjoys racquetball, ran three to four miles a day with a weighted vest to build up her strength for the various competitions featured on “Survivor.”

“You live for a challenge. You do have a lot of down time. There’s a lot of exploring, figuring out what you’re doing,” she said. “The game is always being played. You’re on 24/7. You know someone is always up to something. In general, you can’t sleep. You hear all these noises. You can just walk around in this zombie state. It’s difficult for everyone. It’s not easy.”

Having grown up poor in the Thousand Islands that straddle the U.S. and Canada and bathing in the river, Smey said she was able to adjust easily to the outdoor living conditions of Fiji, which, at times, she noted became cold and windy.

The biggest challenge she said for her was trying to keep up with the energy of the younger contestants on the show.

“I tried to make it look like I was in my 40s,” Smey said. “One of my biggest concerns was getting injured. I didn’t know how I was going to fit in. When there is a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, that can drive you a little further. That money would change my life.”

Smey said the unique experience was all worth it and she made friends for life.

“It’s a bond that I know we will always have,” she said. “This is an experience we will never be able to explain to anybody else. I’m thrilled with the fact that I did this. You’re so alone out there, even though you’re not. I have a whole new outlook with my family and my relationships. It made me even more respect and love and be grateful for the friends and family in my life.”

Smey said she doesn’t feel like a quasi-celebrity yet but is looking forward to seeing how she is portrayed on television. She has a few parties planned with family. Club Fit has a watch party planned for the season’s second episode on Sept. 25 with about 70 people signed up to watch Smey in action.

“I did the best I could,” Smey said. “I didn’t give up on myself. I’m proud of myself. It makes me love myself more. This is a dream I wanted to do 24 years ago. You only live life once. I would do it again in a heartbeat.”