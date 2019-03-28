Putnam Valley Officials Continue Debate on Airbnb

Putnam Valley town officials debated potential regulations for Airbnb at the March 20 town board meeting.

Putnam Valley Town Assessor Sheryl Luongo and Assistant Assessor Anthony Toteda provided their opinions on regulating Airbnbs last week.

“We’ve both been in real estate our entire adult lives,” Luongo told the town board.

“Real estate law does not permit for daily rentals,” Toteda said, adding the minimum rental for a private home to meet the law is 30 days. “As a resident, I don’t want to see abuses of Airbnb,” he said.

Airbnb began with homeowners renting out a room in their residence on a room-sharing basis while they continued to live in it, Toteda said. Now, entire homes are being rented out by investors who do not live in them, he said. “Airbnb has always been in a grey zone whether it’s legal or not,” he said.

Stricter rules are needed in town and when they were in place some people who are not properly living in Airbnbs would be forced to leave local residences, Toteda said. The town should only allow Airbnb if it is room sharing with the person who owns the home continuing to occupying it, he said. Daily rentals are an abuse, he said.